DA in Tshwane pins hope on Supreme Court to regain its power in metro

The matter is being heard next week after the High Court in Pretoria overturned the decision by the provincial government to place the city under administration.

JOHANNESBURG - The Democratic Alliance (DA) in Tshwane is pinning its hopes on the Supreme Court of Appeal to rule in its favour to regain power in the City of Tshwane.

The African National Congress (ANC) is appealing that judgment.

The City of Tshwane has been governed by administrators as it doesn't have a mayor, council or permanent city manager.

DA interim leader John Stennhuisen said the ANC is employing delay tactics: “At present, they have no legal and official standing and they are fighting with their hands tied behind their backs. Essentially, the citizens of Tshwane have been denied the avenue of political representation that has been present in every other metro during this particular crisis.”

