DA celebrates removal of Mangaung Mayor Olly Mlamleli

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality on Friday was celebrating after saying that Mayor Olly Mlamleli was finally out removed from office.

The results of last week’s secret vote were declared during a special council meeting following days of speculation and conflicting reports over Mlamleli’s future.

The DA said that the Speaker of the Mangaung council, Mxolisi Ashford, announced the much-anticipated results earlier on Friday afternoon.

“We are celebrating that Olly is gone after we said Olly must go,” said DA caucus leader Hardie Vivier.

Vivier said that Mlamleli was voted out by 31 votes.

There were 28 votes against the motion to oust her and eight councillors spoiled their ballots.

