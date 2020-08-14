D-day for Denel: Will they have play on how they will pay outstanding salaries?

The state-owned entity requested an extension until Friday after failing to adhere to a court order to settle what it owes workers last week.

JOHANNESBURG - Cash-strapped Denel has up until the end of business on Friday to reveal how it planned to pay outstanding salaries to thousands of workers.

The state-owned entity requested an extension until Friday after failing to adhere to a court order to settle what it owes last week.

Denel has not paid workers their full salaries for the past three months.

Facing a possible contempt of court charge, Denel has been arguing that it needs time to raise millions to pay workers what they’re owed.

The broke state arms manufacturer asked for a week to come up with a plan to pay but it's not known whether this has been successful.'

Solidarity and the United Association of South Africa (UASA) are running out of patience, threatening further court action against Denel.

Uasa’s Frik van Straden said: “We hope soon that they must realise that it's terrible times for our members."

Van Straden said it was still not clear if Denel will be able to pay workers’ salaries this month.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.