Corruption accused ANC MP Bongo’s case postponed to November

CAPE TOWN - Corruption accused African National Congress (ANC) MP Bongani Bongo has made a virtual court appearance where his case has been postponed to late November for another pre-trial conference to confirm a trial date.

The National Prosecuting Authority said a provisional trial date has been set for 15 to 26 February 2021.

It'll be heard in the Western Cape High Court.

The former state security minister was arrested on corruption charges last year for allegedly bribing a parliamentary official during an Eskom Inquiry in 2017.

Bongo is accused of bribing the evidence leader in the inquiry Nthuthuzelo Vanara who has since left the employ of Parliament.

