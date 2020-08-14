Alcohol industry says it’s hoping ban on sale of liquor will be lifted soon

The president's under pressure to do away with the lockdown curb, which was aimed at freeing up bed capacity in trauma and intensive care unit wards amid the peak of the coronavirus epidemic.

JOHANNESBURG - The country's alcohol industry remains hopeful the ban on liquor sales will be lifted soon.

The President is under pressure to do away with the lockdown curb, which was aimed at freeing up bed capacity in trauma and intensive care unit (ICU) wards amid the peak of the coronavirus epidemic.

But the measure places thousands of jobs at risk.

A spokesperson for the industry Lucky Ntimane said: “We’ve also heard rumours of the impending lifting of the ban. So, we are in the dark as everyone else as to what’s really going on. But all sides, we have to processes that are currently running in relation to government at a very senior level.”

Ntimane said the sector has proposed ways it could help to try to promote more responsible use of alcohol.

“As we would like to open on a long-term basis, we are finalising those finer details that will ensure that will ensure that we open once and for all. We are hopeful but have no indication of a date.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.