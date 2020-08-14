3 buses torched in Delft attack, brick thrown at fire crew in separate incident

Two buses were completely gutted and a third was damaged.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities are keeping a watchful eye on the N2 highway after three buses were attacked near Delft on Friday morning.

Two buses were completely gutted and a third was damaged.

There were no injuries.

Golden Arrow Bus Services spokesperson Bronwen Dyke-Beyer said that there had been six bus torchings this year.

"Our passengers have been safely transferred. We condemn this in the strongest terms possible and once again plead with SAPS and the authorities to assist us so that we can get people to work safely. These costs add up very quickly and will ultimately be passed on to our customers. This simply cannot be allowed to continue."

Meanwhile, firefighters were also attacked while responding to an emergency in Delft.

A crew from Belhar was called out to a truck alight in Delft south on Thursday night.

They met a police escort at Hindle Road, but as they approached the scene, a brick was hurled at the windscreen.

The City of Cape Town's JP Smith said that the team called for additional protection to flee the volatile area.

"The crew were extremely shaken and after meeting with the fire service's captain a decision was made to send them home, which left the Belhar fire station was non-operational for the rest of the night. This type of thuggish behaviour is becoming an all too regular occurrence and has the potentially devastating consequences for law-abiding citizens requiring emergency services."

