Witness recalls counting R1m in bag Transnet CEO Gama got from Salim Essa

JOHANNESBURG - Former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama’s driver said that his boss once gave him R50,000 cash after helping him count about R1 million from Salim Essa.

The driver has testified as Witness 2 to protect his identity.

He said that he drove Gama to the Gupta residence at Saxonwold and to meet Essa at Melrose Arch on several occasions.

Witness 2 said that on many occasions he would receive money in suitcases and bags and put it in the boot.

He said that another Transnet CEO Thamsanqa Jiyane once said to him that he had now seen their shady dealings.

"What I confirmed later when I got home, which was R50,000."

Witness 2 was asked how much money he thought was in the bag.

"I presume it could have been R1 million."

