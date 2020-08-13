Bob Mabena's virtual memorial service to take place this afternoon

The icon died earlier this week after suffering cardiac arrest at the age of 51.

JOHANNESBURG - Family, friends, and members of the broadcasting industry are expected to gather from different parts of the country on Thursday to remember radio legend Bob Mabena.

An official memorial service will be held virtually and streamed on various social media platforms at 3 pm.

His funeral service will also be held virtually on Saturday in adherence with COVID-19 regulations.

JUST IN: #BobMabena PowerFM and Mabena family have annouced details of the memorial service tomorrow and funeral on Saturday. @BongaDlulane pic.twitter.com/ObA9ST24ts — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 12, 2020

It has been an incredibly surreal over the past few days for many South Africans who revered and followed Mabena affectionately known as the ‘Jammer’.

His life will continue to be celebrated by many across the country and within the broadcasting industry.

The legendary radio personality left an indelible mark on the broadcasting industry with over 31 years’ experience.

South Africans have been encouraged to hold their own virtual memorial services but to ensure that they comply with lockdown regulations.

The City of Tshwane has also issued a statement saying it was mourning the passing of Mabena who was born in Atteridgeville.

