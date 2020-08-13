Umthwalume community calls on govt to intervene in suspected serial killer case

Five bodies have been discovered in uMthwalume over the past six months.Community members have been calling for greater policing in the area since the first two victims went missing in March.

DURBAN – The community of Umthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast is appealing to the provincial government for help after the body of a fifth woman was found in the area.

The police are investigating a possible serial killer.

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP)has joined the community in saying the provincial government has failed to invest in policing for marginalised communities.

The discovery happened barely 24 hours after another body of a woman was discovered in the area.

Five bodies have been discovered in uMthwalume over the past six months.

Community members have been calling for greater policing in the area since the first two victims went missing in March.

The IFP’s Mntomuhle Khawula has called on government to help with safety.

“We are appealing to the Minister of Police, to the MEC for Safety and Security, that if they can just pull up their socks and make sure that they catch the perpetrators. We are also appealing to our government to say that the police stations we have in this area are historically not serving this community. There is no relevant police station serving the people of this area.”

Khawula said the establishment of a police station in the area may act as a deterrent to criminals.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.