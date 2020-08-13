The more vaccines that work, the more affordable they'll be - Prof Glenda Gray

Dr Gray said that before the end of August, a second vaccine trial would be rolled out followed by a third in September.

JOHANNESBURG - CEO of the South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC), Professor Glenda Gray, on Thursday said that with more vaccine trials being rolled out in the country, it increased the chances of some turning out to be successful.

She said, however, that if more than one vaccine turned out successful, it would be made more affordable to the public.

“The more [that] vaccines work, the better. We don’t want just one vaccine to work, we want lots of vaccines to work from different strategies because they have different varying levels of efficacy. And the more vaccines that work, the more affordable they will be and the more doses we will have for the countries,” Gray said.

Gray said that at this stage, it was too expensive for South Africa to develop its own vaccine.

“It takes millions and millions of dollars to develop vaccines. We need to invest much more in basic science and fundamental science so that we can also contenders for vaccine developments,” she said.

