Sisulu blames criminals & opportunists for Fleurhof land invasions

Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said that law enforcement officials should act against those who illegally occupied private property and remove them so that invasions did not spread to other municipalities.

JOHANNESBURG - Human Settlements Minister Lindiwe Sisulu on Thursday said that criminals and opportunists were behind land invasions in Fleurhof, near Florida.

Sisulu said that law enforcement officials should act against those who illegally occupied private property and remove them so that invasions did not spread to other municipalities.

On Wednesday, an unidentified body was found in the area while private security were evicting people from government-owned land. Police are investigating the death.

Sisulu said that the illegal occupation of housing units in Fleurhof was aimed at forcing government to provide invaders with units on a preferential basis.

The minister’s spokesperson Yonela Diko said that this would not work.

“The Fleurhof project is meant to address the housing backlog according to the housing database. And the government will not tolerate those who seek to set back development,” Diko said.

Diko said that while they understood that people were frustrated due to the housing backlog, they could not jump the line.

“We still have a backlog which we are tackling annually through the provision of housing opportunities. Lawlessness will never be tolerated,” he said.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.