Search for missing Anothando Mhlontlo intensifies after reports he was spotted

Kim Worrall, who is assisting with the search, said some community members have reported spotting a suspicious-looking man with the boy on Wednesday night.

CAPE TOWN– The search for a missing Hout Bay toddler has been intensified.

Anothando Mhlontlo was last seen on Monday afternoon in the Mandela Park area.

It's feared he may have been kidnapped.

Kim Worrall, who is assisting with the search, said some community members have reported spotting a suspicious-looking man with the boy on Wednesday night.

“Some of the WhatsApp groups in the Imizamoyethu community noticed at around 6:30 pm that they got message came in saying that a man and the child had been spotted. What ensued was basically a chase.”

She adds a massive search is under way.

“People came out and searched for many hours. WE have done shifts where people have been monitoring and patrolling, we have more sniffer dogs out and also had a private drone with a thermal camera. We horse riders who are going to be doing certain sections.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.