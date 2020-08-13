Robert McBride’s cross-examination at Zondo Commission postponed

The former North West head of commercial crimes investigations, Brigadier Daniel Ncube, was expected to cross-examine McBride after his testimony.

JOHANNESBURG - The state capture commission of inquiry on Thursday postponed the cross-examination of the former head of the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid), Robert McBride, to next week.

The former North West head of commercial crime investigations, Brigadier Daniel Ncube, was expected to cross-examine McBride after his testimony.

The two butted heads during McBride’s tenure when Ncube was among officers investigated by Ipid.

But the implicated officers in turn charged the Ipid investigating officers with serious crimes, including assault.

Ipid went to court to seek an interdict to stop what it called a conflict of interest.

The two are expected to meet again next week.

