Rights organisations decry treatment of inmates at Zim’s #Chikhurubi prison #ZimbabweanLivesMatter

JOHANNESBURG- Freedom Under Law says it’s received shocking reports on the conditions in Harare's notorious Chikhurubi Prison, where detainees clapped in leg-irons have been denied food.

It has weighed in on the situation in Zimbabwe, which has been described by protesters as "a brutal crackdown on dissent by Zanu-PF".

Activists claim demonstrators have been rounded up, beaten and arrested for trying to protest government's failures.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has denied this, however. He says dark foreign forces are working with rogue Zimbabweans to destabilise his government's good work.

In a statement released on Thursday morning, Human Rights Watch warned that if Zimbabwe's neighbours stand by, there will be unknown consequences for a region already battling untold challenges.

It’s calling on South Africa's government to act on the crisis.

Hopewell Chin'ono is officially a political prisoner. Every progressive Zimbabwean must continue to demand his release. He is innocent. Let's continue to demand his release. Freedom is a constitutional right. Let's RETWEET & let the world know because #ZimbabweanLivesMatter🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/6ROERM5oU9 — Fadzayi Mahere (@advocatemahere) August 6, 2020

