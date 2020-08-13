PSC's Mamphiswana suspended after report labels hiring his partner as 'criminal'

Adv Sethene’s report concluded that Mamphiswana’s decision to “brazenly shortlist, interview and recommend for appointment” the mother of his child was not only professionally unethical but also criminal.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has finally placed Public Service Commission (PSC) director general (DG) Dovhani Mamphiswana on precautionary suspension.

This follows a damning report, first reported on by Eyewitness News, which stated that Mamphiswana acted in a corrupt and fraudulent manner when he appointed the mother of his child as chief director for professional ethics at the entity.

Then, the Presidency distanced itself from the matter.

In the statement issued on Wednesday night, the Presidency said a report submitted to Ramaphosa recommended that he should institute formal disciplinary action against the PSC DG.

In July, when EWN probed why the Presidency had not acted on recommendations made by a report compiled by advocate Smanga Sethene after he was commissioned by the state attorney, we were referred to the department of public service and administration.

Then, the department said it had instituted an investigation into the matter too.

The Constitution mandates the PSC to maintain an effective and efficient public administration and a high standard of professional ethics in the public service, a mandate they failed to adhere to internally.

It also recommended that the PSC chairperson should open criminal and civil cases against Mamphiswana and the mother of his child.

None of these have been implemented thus far.

