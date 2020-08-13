No school should say it’s not ready for matric exams, says DBE

The department has announced this year’s matric exam timetable which has been adjusted because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

JOHANNESBURG - The Department of Basic Education (DBE) on Wednesday said there shouldn’t be an excuse by any school around the country not to be ready for the matric exams.

Final exams for the national senior certificate will commence on 5 November to 15 December.

It’s the country’s biggest matric exam sitting ever with one-point-one-million candidates expected to write.

That’s because candidates who were scheduled to write their National Senior Certificate exams in May could not do so because of the lockdown.

With teacher unions expressing discomfort with their members returning to school during the COVID-19 pandemic, the department said no school should be found unprepared for the matric exams.

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga said: “Everyone is working to be ready. If you declare yourself not to be ready, then you shouldn’t be in business, especially grade 12s who have been given a priority. They have always been the first to go back to school.”

Mhlanga said there was more than enough time to prepare for exams: “We are even changing the start date for the exams to be much later. Usually, we start on 15 October. We are still in August, exams start in November.”

The department said registration for the exams has been closed, and no late registrations will be accepted.

