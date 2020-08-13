Motshekga saddened by death of NC Education MEC MacCollen Jack

He died in hospital on Wednesday night where he was being treated for an undisclosed illness.

JOHANNESBURG - Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga said she was shocked and saddened by the death of Northern Cape Education MEC MacCollen Jack.

The department's Elijah Mhlanga said Motshekga, like many others, respected jack for his hard work.

“They share quite a relationship. Even at the Council of Education Ministers, when they met, you could tell that these are people who are serious about the work that they are doing.”

