Gauteng ready to relax COVID-19 lockdown regulations

Gauteng's infection rate has started decreasing consistently since its peak in June and mid-July.

JOHANNESBURG – The Gauteng COVID-19 advisory council says the province is ready to start relaxing lockdown regulations.

Premier David Makhura and his team are giving feedback on the provincial weekly meeting.

The province currently has 2,653 COVID-19 deaths and over 194,000 infections.

In the latest COVID-19 report by the Health Ministry, Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal recorded the most coronavirus-related fatalities in the last 24-hour cycle.

Seventy-four people died in KZN, while 108 died in Gauteng.

The country has been on lockdown level three for more than two months now and there are growing calls for the President to ease regulations further.

If the country as a whole, or individual provinces, scale down to stage two the focus will be mainly on opening more sectors of the economy to protect thousands of jobs.

Going to the gym, attending a sports match, or even a concert have been off-limits for the past five months.

WATCH: Gauteng provincial command council gives an update

