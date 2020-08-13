MAC chair Karim warns against complacency as SA’s daily COVID-19 cases stabilise

South Africa has seen the number of daily new COVID-19 infections stabilise significantly over the past few weeks, with just more than 2,800 new cases reported in the past 24-hour cycle.

JOHANNESBURG - The chairperson of the Ministerial Advisory Committee on COVID-19, Professor Salim Abdool Karim, on Thursday said South Africans needed to remember that the fight against the coronavirus was a marathon, not a sprint.

Karim, a clinical infectious diseases epidemiologist, said that South Africa needed to move from a point of being scared, to where it mitigated the risks involved during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He said that the downward trend in new daily coronavirus infections was consistent and very promising.

“So, the question that I’m often asked is, is the worst over? And the answer to that is not a clear cut one. And there we are particularly concerned about the risk of the second surge [in COVID-19 cases]. In fact, if anything really concerns me at this stage is the second surge as I think about how the pandemic may play out over the next several weeks,” Karim said.

Karim, however, said that this was not the time for complacency, adding that there was still great potential for a second surge.

