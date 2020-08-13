Local team of experts produces non-invasive mechanical ventilators

Designers said the NiBS device uses less oxygen than a High Flow Nasal Cannula System and had huge benefits when oxygen is in short supply.

CAPE TOWN - A team of experts has joined local efforts to produce non-invasive mechanical ventilators.

The device is manufactured through a collaborative effort between Aerospace, the Maritime and Defense Industries Association of South Africa, and the South African Military Health Service.

Designers said that the NiBS device uses less oxygen than a high-flow nasal cannula system and had huge benefits when oxygen is in short supply.

NiBS CEO Laurence Savage explained: “We have incorporated inhalation and exhalation virus filters to protect staff and other patients against the spread of COVID-19, while the use of the device has been simplified so that medical personnel can learn how to use it in 30 minutes.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.