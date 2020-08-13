Local team of experts produces non-invasive mechanical ventilators
Designers said the NiBS device uses less oxygen than a High Flow Nasal Cannula System and had huge benefits when oxygen is in short supply.
CAPE TOWN - A team of experts has joined local efforts to produce non-invasive mechanical ventilators.
The device is manufactured through a collaborative effort between Aerospace, the Maritime and Defense Industries Association of South Africa, and the South African Military Health Service.
NiBS CEO Laurence Savage explained: “We have incorporated inhalation and exhalation virus filters to protect staff and other patients against the spread of COVID-19, while the use of the device has been simplified so that medical personnel can learn how to use it in 30 minutes.”