Loadshedding could persist over the weekend, says Eskom

Eskom's implemented stage two load shedding on Thursday morning, saying it was the last resort to protect the national grid.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom is warning the constrained supply situation could persist over the weekend.

It implemented stage two load shedding on Thursday morning, saying it was the last resort to protect the national grid.

The power cuts kicked in at 8 am and they are expected to last until 10 pm.

Eskom said its battling breakdowns at its aging power plants and its technicians are working to bring generation units back online.

However, the utility said its system is under strain meaning it could escalate the outages to stage three during this evening's peak period.

At the same time, tens of thousands of people on the west rand, the Vaal and Soweto had their power cut at 5 am already.

Eskom said it had implemented so-called 'load reduction' in these areas to prevent network overloading.

Power was expected to be restored to these communities at 9 am, and it’s not yet clear how load shedding will impact them after that.

