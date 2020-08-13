KZN, Gauteng record most fatalities as SA’s COVID-19 deaths pass 11k

More than 200 COVID-19 related deaths have been reported in the last 24-hour cycle, with Gauteng and KZN accounting for more than half of the fatalities.

JOHANNESBURG – South Africa now has over 11,000 coronavirus-related fatalities, with 259 more deaths reported in the last 24-hour cycle.

The country's daily infection rate has gone up by more than 2, 800; pushing the national number to nearly 569,000.

The number of people being tested is up, with more than 16,000 samples returning in the last 24 hours – the majority of them from private health care facilities.

Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have again been hit hard by COVID-19 in the last 24-hour cycle collectively, they account for more than half of the reported deaths.

Seventy-four people died in KZN, while 108 died in Gauteng.

KZN, which is bracing for a surge in infections, has recorded more than a thousand daily new cases in the last reporting cycle.

Gauteng, which is still the epicentre of the pandemic, has recorded fewer than 600 new cases over the same period.

