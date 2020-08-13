Hout Bay community out in full force to find missing Anothando Mhlontlo (3)

A helicopter is part of the search for the missing three-year-old boy in Hout Bay.

CAPE TOWN - A helicopter is part of the search for a missing three-year-old boy in Hout Bay.

It has been made available thanks to donations from the community.

Anothando Mhlontlo went missing in Imizamo Yethu on Monday afternoon.

Police have not been able to verify claims that the boy may have been kidnapped.

They have also not shed light on community reports that a suspect had been detained.

Hout Bay community police forum chairperson Anthony Chemaly said that community members and authorities were out in full force on Thursday after more than 800 people joined the search on Wednesday.

"At the moment we have dog teams out, a helicopter has been requested, tech teams in the community are following every single lead, all cameras have been checked, so everything's being looked at."

He said that the missing child's traumatised mother was being assisted.

Hout Bay community leader Kim Worrall said that various community structures and private companies were helping.

"We haven't had the search limited to this area, we've had this area fully covered, literally the beach, the dunes, private neighbourhoods, gardens, every parkland, green belt, this whole and area over to Sandy Bay."

Meanwhile, another 12-year-boy has been reported missing in Milnerton, Joe Slovo, on Monday.

