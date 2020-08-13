Hawks swoop on warehouse in Mokopane seizing 42 boxes of illicit cigarettes

One man was arrested during the raid in Limpopo on Wednesday and he'll be appearing in the local Magistrates Court later on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have swooped on a warehouse in Mokopane seizing 42 boxes of illicit cigarettes.

Its’s understood the cigarettes are worth about R700,000.

The Hawks said they would be conducting more raids aimed at cracking down on the illicit cigarette trade.

