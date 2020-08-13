Harmony Gold expects to return to pre-COVID production levels by end August

It said while many of its around 5,500 migrant workers who returned to their home countries during lockdown had started coming back, the company would only return to pre-pandemic production levels towards the end of the month.

JOHANNESBURG – Harmony Gold says it expects production to recover to pre-coronavirus lockdown levels by the end of August.

The miner, which has around 5,500 migrant workers who returned to their home countries during lockdown said while they had started coming back, the company would only return to pre-pandemic production levels towards the end of the month.

Harmony Gold hopes the soaring gold price will double its margin.

It said it was 25% higher in rand terms this financial year, which translates to about 14% in dollar terms.

