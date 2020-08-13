Hard lockdown has allowed unemployment, hunger & poverty to take root - Winde

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde acknowledged that the interventions taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 had led to other serious issues of unemployment, hunger and increasing levels of poverty.

CAPE TOWN - Premier Alan Winde said that the hard interventions taken to slow the spread of COVID-19 has allowed a second, equally serious and potentially deadly pandemic to take root.

He said that this was the pandemic of unemployment, hunger and increasing levels of poverty.

Winde made the remarks during his weekly coronavirus briefing on Thursday.

Premier Alan Winde said that there was still a long way to go in the fight against COVID-19, which was likely to be around for some time.

He, however, remained confident that the province had the right team to continue the fight with the same rigour.

He said that those did not make the headlines or got special command council meetings.

Winde indicated that he would again petition the president through his forum with premiers to allow all businesses that could open safely to do so, following clear health guidelines.

He believed that this was the only way the country can effectively stop the unemployment pandemic from gaining momentum and claiming lives.

Winde conceded that like deciding to take South Africa into a hard lockdown, it would be a tough decision, however, he argued that the same courage demonstrated by the president then would be needed now.

