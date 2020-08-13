Gauteng govt has returned to open tender system - Makhura

Gauteng was using the open tender system prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. but because of the urgent need for personal protective equipment (PPE), the province used national government’s emergency procurement process, a process that Makhura said created loopholes for corruption.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Thursday said that the province had returned to the open tender system and would publish newly awarded tenders monthly.

“It [open tender system] has pushed back the scale of corruption because everybody was able to see transparently when the adjudication of tenders was happening, who got the tender, why they got the tender, and whether they are able to deliver,” Makhura said.

He was speaking at a media briefing on the province’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic by the Gauteng coronavirus command council.

The province has been marred in tender irregularities with Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku and his wife, Joburg MMC for corporate and shared services, Loyiso Lugayeni-Masuku, accused of influencing decisions.

Both have taken a leave of absence pending an investigation by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU).

Gauteng was using the open tender system prior to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Because of the urgent need for personal protective equipment (PPE), the province used national government’s emergency procurement process, a process that Makhura said created loopholes for corruption.

Makhura said that together with provincial Treasury they had taken the approach of increasing transparency in the procurement process.

“For accountability and transparency, every month we will publish every new tenders that have been adjudicated and awarded by any department in Gauteng. This is public information that must be known,” he said.

The premier said that the COVID-19 corruption allegations had discredited every effort made by the province towards clean governance.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.