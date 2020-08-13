Eskom to implement stage 2 loadshedding on Thursday morning

The utility says its battling with several breakdowns of generation units at its plants, which have taken 2,0000 megawatts off the grid.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says its implementing stage two loadshedding at 8 am.



The utility says its battling with several breakdowns of generation units at its plants, which have taken 2,0000 megawatts off the grid.

The blackouts are expected to last until at least 10 pm.

However, Eskom is warned of a high possibility it may ramp up loadshedding to stage three for the evening peak period.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.