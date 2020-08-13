Drop in COVID-19 cases sees MSF-sponsored Khayelitsha field hospital close

The facility was sponsored by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in partnership with the provincial government and the City of Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN – Western Cape Premier Alan Winde on Wednesday revealed that the Khayelitsha Thusong Centre has been closed following a decrease in new COVID-19 cases in the area.

The facility was sponsored by Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in partnership with the provincial government and the City of Cape Town. The hospital admitted over 200 COVID-19 patients.

Winde said that it would now be moved to the Eastern Cape.

“MSF have been an amazing partner in this response and have provided a wonderful service to the people of Khayelitsha. Now, it’s been broken down and it’s going to be moved to the Eastern Cape, and we support that move,” Winde said.

“It’s also a bit of a bittersweet feeling because it was such an amazing facility. The great thing is that it can be broken down because the numbers are dropping here in Khayelitsha,” he added.

Today we have officially closed our Khayelitsha Thusong #COVID19 Field Hospital because the metro has passed its peak and @MSF will now assist other provinces 🏥 @WesternCapeGov @WestCapeHealth pic.twitter.com/NF1mLDqLGT — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) August 12, 2020

A very proud moment to see how the partnerships in this province have helped to save lives 🏥🙏🏼 @MSF @WestCapeHealth @WesternCapeGov pic.twitter.com/3ht5d2SO2n — Premier Alan Winde (@alanwinde) August 12, 2020

