‘Don’t walk alone’, say KZN police amid suspected serial murders in uMthwalume

Community members are living in fear after gruesome discoveries of the decomposed bodies of five women over the past six months.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele has called on uMthwalume community members to exercise caution following the discovery of a fifth body in the area on 12 August 2020. Picture: Nkosikhona Duma/EWN
26 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG – Police are expected to resume search and rescue operations in the uMthwalume area on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Thursday after the body of a fifth woman was discovered at a local farm.

It's believed she was injured prior to being murdered.

Community members are living in fear after gruesome discoveries of the decomposed bodies of five women over the past six months.

They suspect a serial killer is operating in the area and want increased police visibility.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele has called on community members to exercise caution.
“They must stay calm and work with the police. And my advice to them is that they must try not walking alone and being lured by strangers. The police are doing their level best; it’s murder and inquest cases that we are investigating.”

Mbhele says a specialised team has been set up to investigate the murders.

