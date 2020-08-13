‘Don’t walk alone’, say KZN police amid suspected serial murders in uMthwalume

Community members are living in fear after gruesome discoveries of the decomposed bodies of five women over the past six months.

JOHANNESBURG – Police are expected to resume search and rescue operations in the uMthwalume area on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Thursday after the body of a fifth woman was discovered at a local farm.

It's believed she was injured prior to being murdered.

Community members are living in fear after gruesome discoveries of the decomposed bodies of five women over the past six months.

They suspect a serial killer is operating in the area and want increased police visibility.

The police's Thembeka Mbhele has called on community members to exercise caution.

“They must stay calm and work with the police. And my advice to them is that they must try not walking alone and being lured by strangers. The police are doing their level best; it’s murder and inquest cases that we are investigating.”

Mbhele says a specialised team has been set up to investigate the murders.

Mbhele has appealed to community members to avoid walking alone, especially at night. @NkoRaphael pic.twitter.com/UMJvhc6IE2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) August 12, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.