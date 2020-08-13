DA: Mkhwebane's bid to stop inquiry into competence frivolous, case flawed

The official opposition and National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise on Thursday spelled out their arguments in the Western Cape High Court on why Mkhwebane should face a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) and National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise have opposed Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s application to stop an inquiry into her competence.

The official opposition and Modise on Thursday spelled out their arguments in the Western Cape High Court on why Mkhwebane should face a parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office.

This follows Mkhwebane’s submissions on Wednesday, where she sought an interim interdict to stop the inquiry.

The DA said that the legal action by Mkhwebane was frivolous and another attempt to frustrate a legitimate and legally sound parliamentary process to hold her to account.

The party also said that she wrongly claimed in court this week that it had a vendetta against her.

The DA’s legal representative Steven Budlender has told the court that the Public Protector’s case was fatally flawed.

"What this case has presented and the way it's been presented to you, we submit it is fatally flawed and there were two fatal flaws: the first is you were presented with an argument yesterday by our friend Mr Mpofu which concentrated almost entirely on his merits attack in respect of part B."

Andrew Breitenbach for Speaker Thandi Modise said that all Chapter 9 institutions were accountable to Parliament.

"First of all, all Chapter 9 institutions, including the Public Protector, are accountable to the National Assembly, Section 181 (5) of the Constitution provides that Chapter 9 institutions are accountable to the National Assembly and must report to the National Assembly on their activities and the performance of their functions at least once a year.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.