COVID-19 report shows KZN depts paid differing amounts for same products

DURBAN - A KwaZulu-Natal government report showed that different amounts were paid for similar goods during the procurement process to fight COVID-19.

Premier Sihle Zikalala shared the province’s COVID-19 disclosure report on Thursday. But he insisted that the R2 billion they had spent so far was money well spent.

While the KZN Agriculture Department paid R322 for a five litre bucket of sanitiser, the province’s Social Development Department paid R1,035 for a similar product.

The province’s Sport and Recreation Department spent R16 per cloth mask, but the Education Department spent R24 for a similar product.

It’s been revealed that the Social Development Department paid R22 per surgical mask to one supplier, while spending R200 per unit for the same product procured elsewhere.

These were some of the discrepancies highlighted in the province’s COVID-19 disclosure report.

Despite these issues, Zikalala was proud of the provincial government.

“The expenditure has served to save thousands of lives by shielding our people from socioeconomic devastation,” he said.

The premier promised to ensure that senior politicians underwent lifestyle audits following COVID-19 expenditure.

