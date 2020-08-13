Cosatu hopes Ramaphosa will soon announce reopening of more sectors of economy

There is no confirmation from government on when President Cyril Ramaphosa will give the country any clarity.

JOHANNESBURG - With confirmation that the coronavirus command council is discussing easing the lockdown regulations, the Congress of South African Trade Unions (Cosatu) is pinning its hope on the possibility of more sectors of the economy reopening to save jobs.

The latest data shows the daily COVID-19 infection rate in Gauteng, the Eastern Cape and the Western Cape is on the decline.

The country has been on lockdown level three for more than two months now and there are growing calls for the President to ease regulations further.

If the country as a whole, or individual provinces, scale down to stage two, the focus will be mainly on opening more sectors of the economy to protect thousands of jobs.

Going to the gym, attending a sports match, or even a concert have been off-limits for the past five months.

But Cosatu's Siswe Pamla is appealing to the president to save workers jobs: “We believe that the president should allow for the reopening of those sectors.”

Many are hoping to hear announcements around family visits, inter-provincial travel and the ban on tobacco and alcohol sales.

