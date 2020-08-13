MEC Jack's colleagues still in shock over his death after contracting COVID-19

Northern Cape ducation MEC Ntsikelelo McCollen Jack died in hospital on Wednesday night after he contracted the coronavirus.

JOHANNESBURG – The Northern Cape government is expected to visit the family of the late education MEC Ntsikelelo McCollen Jack on Thursday.

Jack died in hospital on Wednesday night after he contracted the coronavirus.

Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul says his colleagues are still in shock.

“He was an outstanding public servant. He had a warrior’s spirit and extraordinary energy. We send our condolences to his family, children, wife, friends, colleagues, and comrades.”

The provincial government will be joined by the African National Congress and alliance partners when they meet with the family on Thursday.

Statement on losing a comrade, friend and colleague. Rest in Power Mac Jack, MEC for Education in the Northern Cape pic.twitter.com/xqJVeBqFAm — Dr. Zamani Saul (@zsaul1) August 12, 2020

