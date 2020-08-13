City of Tshwane administrators have overstayed their welcome, says DA's Williams

The Democratic Alliance (DA) is challenging the administrators' appointment and the matter is expected to be heard at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) next week.

JOHANNESBURG - The bitter leadership battle between the African National Congress (ANC) and the Democratic Alliance (DA) is still ongoing in the City of Tshwane.

The DA has accused the administrators in the city appointed by the ANC government of wanting to politically fill vacancies.

The metro is currently without a mayor, council, or a permanent city manager ever since the city was placed under administration, but the DA challenged this in court and had it overturned.

Tshwane DA mayoral candidate Randall Williams said: “The ANC administrators have advertised series of senior political posts on six-months fixed contracts. This is totally unacceptable. The ANC administrators have already overstayed their welcome in Tshwane as they were constitutionally allowed to be in the city for three months.”

