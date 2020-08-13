'Certain MPs are biased against me', Mkhwebane tells High Court

Mkhwebane’s application to stop an inquiry into her competency continues in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday morning.

CAPE TOWN - Public Protector Busisiswe Mkhwebane on Wednesday said certain members of Parliament (MPs) were biased and conflicted and should not be part of an inquiry into her fitness to hold office.



Mkhwebane’s application to stop an inquiry into her competency continues in the Western Cape High Court on Thursday morning.

Mkhwebane has approached the courts not only to interdict the process to look into her fitness to hold office, but also to review the rules of the National Assembly.

The updated rules relate to the removal of a head of chapter 9 institution and are the basis of the Democratic Alliance’s motion to remove her.



But Mkhwebane’s lawyer Dali Mpofu told the court that certain MPs had already prejudged her guilt and should be disqualified.



“There are many members who have not passed judgment. That’s what DCJ Zondo was trying to explain. Those who have prejudged the issue will be disqualified.”

Mpofu also hit out at Speaker Thandi Modise, who allowed the motion to have her removed to go be brought in the first place

“We have said that the attitude of the speaker leaves a lot to be desired. That is what we have alleged.”

The court will now hear more submission from other respondents which includes smaller political parties like the United Democratic Movement as well as Parliament.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.