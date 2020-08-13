Brand South Africa statement to allegations of corruption

Brand South Africa has responded to allegations of corruption levelled against them by former CEO Dr Kingsley Makhubela over the weekend.

Brand South Africa is aware of allegations mooted by the former CEO, Dr Kingsley Makhubela, against Brand South Africa, through an article on the City Press, Sunday 9 August 2020, titled “Damning Account of Brand SA”. Dr Makhubela has also written a document that makes several allegations against the Board of Trustees and the employees of Brand South Africa. For the purposes of this statement we do not wish to engage in the merits of the document, its authenticity, nor the allegations made in it. However we have taken the document through the Board processes and committees, who have since handed it over to the relevant investigation authorities.

Brand South Africa would like to state the facts as they unfolded from February 2018 when the organisation received numerous allegations against Makhubela through its independently run whistleblowing facility. These allegations went through investigations in line with the organisation’s policies and procedures, guided by corporate governance principles, which lead up to Dr Makhubela’ s suspension. His independent disciplinary hearing, presided over by Advocate MS Baloyi SC as the independent chairperson, a highly respected member and Deputy Chairperson of the Johannesburg Bar. Advocate Baloyi found Dr Kingsley Makhubela guilty on two charges and recommended dismissal as the appropriate sanction for his misconducts. Most notably, Makhubela attempted to overturn the suspension against him through the CCMA and failed.

As far as the Board of Trustees is concerned, Dr Kingsley Makhubela’ s five-year employment contract with Brand South Africa ended on 31 July 2020.

Brand South Africa urges any member of the public (including Dr Makhubela), who has credible and valid information on corruption against the employees and Trustees of Brand South Africa, to exercise their legal obligation and report such to the South African Police Service or any other appropriate prosecuting or investigative authority.

State Capture Commission

Brand South Africa is aware of a submission to the State Capture Commission by Dr Makhubela and is not in a position to comment on the matter, given that it is sub judice. Importantly, the Minister in the Presidency is also aware of the allegations in this regard, and will respond at an appropriate time.

Integrity at Brand South Africa

We are governed by the strict laws, policies and regulations of the land to do the right thing regardless of whether it is popular or not. We act according to the prescribed code of ethics and we respect our responsibilities and accountabilities.

In conclusion,

As the Board of Trustees, we have a fiduciary duty to investigate all allegations presented to us without fear nor favour. To that end, the Board of Trustees and the Management of Brand South Africa have undertaken to investigate any allegations presented, to the extent that they can be substantiated.

Accordingly, all previous allegations have been fully investigated and new allegations are referred for investigation or audit as they arise.

Brand South Africa calls on members of the media to remain objective in reporting on matters related to the organisation.

This article was supplied by Brand South Africa