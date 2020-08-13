Boy (4) dies after falling from 6th floor of parent’s Wynberg apartment

Police say the child was in the care of his 25-year-old uncle at the time of Wednesday's tragedy.

CAPE TOWN – A four-year-old boy has died after falling six storeys at a block of flats in Wynberg.

Police said the child was in the care of his 25-year-old uncle at the time of Wednesday's tragedy.

The police's Andrè Traut said: “The circumstances around the death of a four-year-old boy are being investigated after he fell from his parent’s apartment on the sixth floor in Wynberg on Wednesday. A death inquest case docket has been registered.”

