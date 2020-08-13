Bob Mabena remembered as 'larger than life' at memorial service

The icon was remembered through a virtual memorial service on Thursday broadcast in Joburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Legendary radio and TV broadcaster Bob Mabena on Thursday was remembered as a giant whose character was larger than life itself.

Fellow broadcaster at Power FM Thabiso Tema said that Mabena was more than just a colleague.

“He was ‘The Jammer’ to me because before he became my colleague, my boss, and someone I was friendly with, I was just a fan. That’s why I call him ‘The Jammer’,” Tema said.



Mabena passed away at the age of 51 on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.

His sudden death sent shockwaves through the airways, where he captivated audiences for more than three decades.

WATCH: Bob Mabena remembered at memorial service

