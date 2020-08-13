Biden and new running mate Harris to take on Trump's coronavirus response

WILMINGTON - Democratic presidential running mates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris hit the campaign trail for a second time on Thursday, showcasing the former prosecutor’s new role as Biden’s potential governing partner and top critic of President Donald Trump’s pandemic response.

Biden and Harris received a briefing on COVID-19 from public health experts and then were set to deliver remarks in Biden’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

“It should be the public health professionals that are leading policy in our country to address this lethal pandemic,” Harris told reporters as she settled into a video briefing with Biden’s public health advisers, who are physicians.

Harris, the first Black woman and Asian American on a major-party US presidential ticket, will have three roles to play as a campaign spokeswoman: energising people to vote and volunteer, outlining Biden’s policy vision and prosecuting the case against Trump, according to a person familiar with the strategy.

Trump long played down the risks of the coronavirus pandemic, which has killed more than 165,000 Americans - the highest death toll in the world - and thrown tens of millions out of work.

Harris is expected to focus on Trump’s response to the crisis, which has been an effective argument for Biden so far.

After introducing Harris’ personal story on Wednesday in their first joint appearance since picking his running mate, Biden quickly moved to talking about the urgency of the moment.

Trump, for his part, on Thursday tweeted that the media were giving Harris “a free pass despite her Radical Left failures and very poor run in the Democrat Primary.”

A Trump ally conceded privately that the Democratic pair had a “good day” on the campaign trail. Biden’s campaign said they collected $34.2 million on Tuesday and Wednesday after announcing Harris as the running mate, a record pace of fundraising.

In her debut appearance as Biden’s running mate on Wednesday, Harris delivered a rebuke of Trump’s leadership and highlighted the historic significance of her new role.

In the coming weeks, Harris will do events in person and virtually, including several jointly with Biden, similar to some of the socially distanced campaign stops and speeches Biden has given in recent weeks in Delaware and Pennsylvania.

The campaign is still unsure of how they will conduct future appearances, saying they intend to follow local public health guidance that continues to discourage large gatherings.

