AgriSA renews calls for more decisive action to eradicate crime in communities

CAPE TOWN - AgriSA has renewed calls for more decisive action to eradicate crime in South African communities.

The agricultural industry association has recently teamed up with the South African Police Service to ensure a more effective implementation of the Revised Rural Safety Strategy.

Members have welcomed an announcement by the National Police Commissioner of the deployment of task teams at crime hotspots.

AgriSA said very little progress had been made over the past decade to address shortcomings in rural safety measures.

Chair of Agri SA’s Centre of Excellence for Rural Safety Tommie Esterhuys said joint working groups that'll be appointed to investigate which resources are needed, gave them hope.

Esterhuyse said it's vital the recruitment and implementation of the police reservist programme be expedited.

“We being farmers are eager to take part. For instance, in the Eastern Cape, we had more than 1,500 applications. It’s a matter of the police not pushing fast enough.”

He said this would also help the farming community to participate in workable solutions to the problems like the illegal hunting with dogs.

“We will be able to give input to address the illegal hunting with dogs as there is present serious crime within the KwaZulu-Natal province as well as the Free State and Eastern Cape.”

The body said through workable partnerships with the South African Police Service, rural crimes can be dealt with.

