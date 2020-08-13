6 suspects believed to be linked to 20 business robberies in CT arrested

Municipal law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that the suspects had been among the most wanted for over four months.

CAPE TOWN - Authorities believe they've finally apprehended a gang of robbers responsible for more than 20 business robberies in Cape Town.

Municipal law enforcement spokesperson Wayne Dyason said that on Tuesday officers in Mowbray spotted a vehicle linked to the robberies.

"SAPS officers joined the team and the vehicle was signalled to pull over. They ignored the instruction and sped up a side street, which unfortunately for them was a cul-de-sac. The officers managed to stop the vehicle with six occupants inside. All six suspects were retained immediately in order for the officers to continue their investigation."

He said that the suspects had been among the most wanted for over four months.

"All six suspects were arrested and search of the vehicle yielded equipment that had been used in various business robberies, including cable ties, which were used to tie up security guards, crowbars, bolt cutters, reflective vests, duct tape and various other items."

