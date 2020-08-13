4 generating units back online but power cuts to continue on Friday - Eskom

This means that stage two loadshedding will continue until 10pm tonight and return again at 8am tomorrow morning.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has confirmed that stage two loadshedding will make a return on Friday.

While the utility has managed to return four generation units back to service on Thursday, it said that that was not enough to stave off loadshedding at this point.



Eskom has again urged its customers to reduce electricity usage to help ease the strain on the national grid.

#PowerAlert 2



Stage 2 loadshedding to continue until 22:00, and resume at 08:00 tomorrow pic.twitter.com/xi39ql4K9F — Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) August 13, 2020

