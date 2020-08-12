Zikalala appeals to public to take COVID-19 seriously as KZN overtakes WC cases

The premier, speaking at a media briefing on Wednesday, raised concern about the high rate of new infections since the start of August.

JOHANNESBURG – KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala on Wednesday urged the province’s residents to take the coronavirus pandemic seriously as KZN surpassed the Western Cape in terms of COVID-19 active cases.

Zikalala, speaking at a media briefing, raised concern about the high rate of new infections since the start of August.

“We woke up to the sad reality that our province has overtaken the Western Cape in terms of the coronavirus infections. And this has jolted us to sound a clarion call to all the people of this province that if there was time for them to play their part in the fight to curb the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is now more than ever before,” Zikalala said in a statement.

KZN has been reporting over 1,000 COVID-19 cases daily, which is double the number of newly reported infections in Gauteng.

The premier said that residents should follow all the necessary precautions and comply with regulations.

“We have noted with serious concern that some people still continue to venture out in public without wearing face masks despite this being declared a criminal offense in terms of the regulations of the lockdown.

“It is worrying and deeply concerning that there are people who disregard the rules and regulations of the national lockdown in this fashion. We are deeply concerned about this irresponsible and reprehensible behaviour,” Zikalala said.

He added: “Although we are pleased that many people have survived after being infected by the COVID-19 virus, we are appealing to all our people to not sit on their laurels; but to continue following guidelines such as wearing masks in public at all times, washing their hands regularly with soap and water or sanitize their hands with alcohol-based hand sanitizers; and to maintain social distancing.

“We also appeal to public transport authorities to ensure that taxis, buses, and trains are sanitized to protect passengers from being infected by this virus.”

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.