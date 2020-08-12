World, US leaders welcome Biden’s Pick of Kamala Harris as running mate

Executive director of United Nations Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ncquka said she was the first black woman nominated for VP, and only the fourth woman in history on a presidential ticket.

JOHANNESBURG - Leaders in the United States (US) and around the world have welcomed US presidential candidate Joe Biden's pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate but Donald Trump is calling her nasty.

Executive director of United Nations Women Phumzile Mlambo-Ncquka said she was the first black woman nominated for VP, and only the fourth woman in history on a presidential ticket.

Former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela has also reacted, she's tweeted, history made.

Former US President Barack Obama has described it as a good day for America.

He said Harris spent her career defending the constitution and fighting for folks who need a fair shake. He's ended his response with now let's go win this thing.

Melinda gates said representation matters, especially when it makes history.

Clearly shaken, Trump called a media briefing shortly after the announcement.

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.