WC blood donors urged to donate as stock dwindles during lockdown

The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) said it was sitting with three days of stock, with B and O blood groups critically low.

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) on Wednesday said its blood stocks were declining during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The WCBS said that it was sitting with three days of stock, with B and O blood groups critically low.

The service’s Michelle Vermeulen urged donors to come forward.

“Blood levels in the Western Cape are low and we are urgently appealing to all healthy and eligible donors to donate blood,” Vermeulen said.

#WesternCape blood stocks are critically low. Please donate blood. Find your closest blood donation venue on our website: https://t.co/Iz6VWhFpqO



To become a blood donor, you should:

- be 16-75 years old

- weigh +50kg

- be medically healthy

- lead a sexually safe lifestyle pic.twitter.com/mZbT7F4wji — Western Cape Blood Service (@The_WCBS) August 12, 2020

Download the EWN app to your iOS or Android device.