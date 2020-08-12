20°C / 22°C
WC blood donors urged to donate as stock dwindles during lockdown

The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) said it was sitting with three days of stock, with B and O blood groups critically low.

A person donates blood. Picture: EWN
A person donates blood. Picture: EWN
42 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Blood Service (WCBS) on Wednesday said its blood stocks were declining during the COVID-19 lockdown.

The WCBS said that it was sitting with three days of stock, with B and O blood groups critically low.

The service’s Michelle Vermeulen urged donors to come forward.

“Blood levels in the Western Cape are low and we are urgently appealing to all healthy and eligible donors to donate blood,” Vermeulen said.

