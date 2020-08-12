Umthwalume residents call for more SAPS visibility amid fears of serial killer

This comes after a body believed to be that of a 35-year-old old woman was discovered in a local sugar cane field on Tuesday.

DURBAN - Community members in Umthwalume on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast say they are desperate for greater police visibility in the area due to fears of a serial killer.

This is the fourth body of a woman discovered in the area over the past six months.

The identity of the woman whose body was discovered in Umthwalume on Tuesday hasn’t been disclosed.

It’s also not clear when she went missing but two identity documents and a clinic card were found in her possession.

Hlengiwe Gambushe, a local activist said there was increasing fear among community members.

“We are traumatised, we are asking ourselves, why is our community being torn apart like this. It’s unfortunate that I was arrested less than a week after we marched, calling for police action. This shows that police don’t care.”

The police said they are not ruling out the possibility of a serial killer operating in the area.

No one has been arrested yet.

