Solidarity, UASA head to court to force Denel to pay staff outstanding salaries

The unions are preparing to file contempt of court papers after the state arms manufacturer missed a deadline to pay by last Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - Unions Solidarity and the United Association of South Africa (UASA) are heading back to court in an effort to force Denel to comply with a judgment ordering them to pay their members outstanding salaries.

Last week, the Labour Court ordered Denel to pay the May, June, and July salaries.

Denel is facing more legal trouble as the state-owned entity has failed to adhere to a court judgment.

Solidarity and UASA want to take the company to court for contempt.

Over 3,000 employees have not been fully paid their salaries.

UASA’s Frik van Straden said they are tired of waiting: “We’ve requested some information from Denel to enable us to quantify the claim we will proceed with contempt of order and obviously, the relief we want is that Denel adheres to the court order.”

The cash strapped state-owned enterprise had asked for an extension to this Friday to try to raise the millions owed to workers.

