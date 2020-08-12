Siyaya claimed millions from Prasa without valid contracts, Zondo Inquiry told

Lawyer Madimpe Mogashoa on Wednesday said his firm was also involved in six matters, including the R59 million contract settlement with Siyaya that put former Prasa interim board chairperson, Judge Tintswalo Makhubele, in hot water.

JOHANNESBURG - A former Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) lawyer on Wednesday testified at the state capture commission of inquiry that a company called Siyaya group of companies claimed millions for work that it did not have valid agreements for with the state-owned entity.

Madimpe Mogashoa said that his firm Diale Mogashoa Attorneys was also involved in six matters, including the R59 million contract settlement with Siyaya that put former Prasa interim board chairperson, Judge Tintswalo Makhubele, in hot water.

Makhubele allegedly sidestepped the Prasa legal team and approved the settlement.

Mogashoa said that in some instances there were no invoices.

“We either did not have an agreement at all or alternatively have had an agreement that did not bear any signature of the CEO and/or any other official from Prasa who may have been mandated to enter into such agreements,” he said.

