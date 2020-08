Security guard shot and killed while escorting delivery truck in Philippi

At the time, he was escorting a delivery truck in the area. The attackers fled with his firearm.

CAPE TOWN - A security guard has been shot and killed in Browns Farm in Philippi.

Police have launched an investigation following the incident.

